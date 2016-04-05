The Church in North America



The Church return to North America for a 17-date tour beginning on April 8th in Dallas, TX. The band will perform two full sets with the first featuring their second album, The Blurred Crusade, performed in its entirety. The second set will consist of selections from the band’s most recent album Further/Deeper along with other classic tracks.

Check out the video for “Let Us Go” from the album Further/Deeper directed by John Morrison.



The Church 2015 North American Tour:

4/8/2016 Dallas, TX Sons of Herman Hall

4/9/2016 San Antonio, TX Maverick Festival

4/10/2016 New Orleans, LA House Of Blues

4/11/2016 Athens, GA Georgia Theater

4/12/2016 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

4/13/2016 Columbus, OH Skullys Music Diner

4/14/2016 Alexandria, VA The Birchmere

4/15/2016 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall Of Williamsburg

4/16/2016 Fairfield, CT Stage One

4/17/2016 Wilmington, DE World Cafe @ The Queen

4/19/2016 Northampton, MA Iron Horse Music Hall

4/20/2016 Londonderry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

4/22/2016 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater

4/23/2016 Buffalo, NY The Tralf

4/24/2016 Cleveland, OH The Music Box Supper Club

4/25/2016 Evanston, IL SPACE

4/26/2016 Evanston, IL SPACE

